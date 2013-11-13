Extron Three Input Switcher with Integrated DTP Transmitter

The What: Extron Electronics’ DTP T USW 233, a three input switcher for sending HDMI or analog video, audio, and control up to 230 feet (70 meters) over a single CATx cable to an Extron DTP 230 receiver, is now available. It is HDCP compliant and provides two HDMI inputs, one RGBHV or component video input, and one DTP 230 twisted pair output.

The What Else: Analog video input signals are digitized to ensure a high quality digital video signal is transmitted to the DTP 230 receiver. The switcher also offers features such as EDID Minder, Key Minder, auto-switching between inputs, audio input assignment, and remote powering.

The DTP T USW 233 provides switching and transmission of HDMI signals, supporting Deep Color up to 12-bit and embedded HD lossless audio formats. For simplified operation, the DTP T USW 233 can automatically switch between the digital and analog sources. In addition, the analog audio input can be assigned to any of the three video inputs, or it can be set to follow the input switch.

To simplify integration of sources and displays, the switcher features EDID Minder and Key Minder. EDID Minder manages EDID communication between the display device and input sources to ensure that the correct video formats are displayed reliably. For HDMI signals with protected content, Key Minder authenticates and maintains continuous HDCP encryption between input and output devices.