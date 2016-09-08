Datapath & Starin Form Supply Partnership

Datapath has made Starin a supply partner.

While Datapath will maintain a direct relationship with the existing integrators who will do the very large scale projects, Starin will serve those integrators with a new collaborative wall solution, while also offering new integrators wishing to expand their portfolio, a new video wall profit center. Starin’s guidance in a go-to-market plan will give integrators marketability and support.

Datapath is introducing a new touch interactive collaborative canvass video wall processing with interface Layer Logic capabilities. Layer Logic will not only enable selection of sources, stretching/shrinking, hiding/sliding of windows, recall of present templates (or last meeting), users can also “reach-into” control the source and content from it. In addition, annotation is available. Starin will exclusively manage and develop all integrators to effectively offer and implement this new solution. Venues of training rooms, briefing centers, war rooms, broadcasting and more will have use for the collaborative aspect of the system, while some traditional display-only wall spaces will appreciate for merely the wall control.

“Datapath’s product line has developed far past our historical strength of providing just the subsystems of broader OEM video wall solutions. Today, over 50% of our sales derive from complete solutions sold through integrators,” said Darin Crosby, VP of Global Sales at Datapath. “This new relationship with Starin reflects our commitment to build a comprehensive, full-service channel to support our growing customer base. We believe Starin was the perfect choice to help develop our brand and channel program in America, particularly in the growing collaboration segment.”

”Since we have had success with putting brands on the map, like Revolabs, Barco ClickShare and Advanced Network Devices, we will apply our experience and focused resources to provide all integrators who partner with us an assurance program,” said Bill Mullin, CEO of Starin. “Serving new customers in new verticals and venues is our aim for partners. Besides the straight-forward collaborative wall with Layer Logic, the traditional wall applications in signage or command/control will also be a meaningful profit center development for new players.”

Starin will offer the product categories of multi-view controllers, micro frame processors and, to build into custom applications, stand-alone cards.