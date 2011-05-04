Chief’s Short Throw Projector Mount Available

Chief's Interactive Short Throw Mount.Minneapolis, MN--Chief has announced that its new Interactive Short Throw Mount is now available.

The mount integrates Chief’s Short Throw Projector Mount Line with eBeam Technology from Luidia. Existing whiteboards and writing surfaces can be transformed into interactive platforms, with projection that can be scaled from 48-inches to 94-inches diagonally.

According to the company, this new solution makes it easy for users to present, annotate and interact with projected content while capturing the results, which can be shared over the Internet for remote meetings. Features include a dynamic virtual whiteboard, desktop and web navigation, office productivity apps, and more.

Existing Chief Short Throw Projector Mounts can be upgraded to include this interactivity by purchasing a WM2I Interactive Kit.

“We’re excited to be able to combine Luidia’s innovative interactive technology with our award-winning Chief short-throw projector mounts,” said Scott Gill, Milestone AV Technologies chief executive officer. “By combining our easy-to-install short-throw mount solution with any compatible projector, we can make interactivity simpler and more affordable for educational and corporate applications."

The new Chief Interactive Mounts will work with standard projectors and both Windows and Mac computers.