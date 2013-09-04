Crestron Launches New DigitalMedia Switcher

The What: Crestron has released its new 128X128 DigitalMedia Switcher, the latest addition to their family of digital AV networking solutions. The "industrial-strength" switcher manages the high-definition and analog AV distribution requirements of large commercial facilities, such as stadiums, arenas, university campuses, and global enterprises.



The What Else: Sharing the same architecture and feature set as the 64x64 DigitalMedia Switcher, the 128x128 features a modular blade I/O expansion system, 4K Ultra HD support, a built-in web server, and a 15" color touch screen. It manages up to 128 analog or digital sources and distributes them over standard CAT5e or fiber optic cable.

Crestron Auto-Locking Technology enables fast signal switching by configuring every device in the signal path as soon as the signal hits the first device.

A PC is no longer needed to perform local switcher configuration and troubleshooting. Using the built-in touch screen, the 128X128 DM Switcher provides a graphical interface to complete setup, operation, and diagnostic testing.

Certified DM engineers and technicians will appreciate the time-saving diagnostic capabilities. They can monitor each I/O blade, fan tray and power supply; troubleshoot every signal path in detail; and load custom EDID settings.

With the onboard Web server, the same front panel user interface can be extended to any PC web browser. There's no need for custom software.