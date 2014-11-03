Dante PCIe Gets Firmware Update

The What: Audinate has released its latest firmware update for the Dante PCIe soundcard. Version 3.7.1 delivers a range of new features, including audio signal presence indicators, latency statistics monitoring, and packet error detection.

Dante PCIe soundcard

The What Else: The Dante PCIe high performance soundcard may now be used with several popular Thunderbolt expansion chassis, to enable connection to computers such as Apple’s Mac Pro, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini. The Dante PCIe soundcard has been certified to run with Apple’s latest version MAC OS 10.10. The soundcard will now also run on Microsoft Windows servers. Both Windows Server 2008 R2 and Window Server 2012 R2 are supported.



Thunderbolt expansion chassis support has been successfully validated against the following chassis:

•Sonnet Technologies’ entire family of Echo Express and rack mount expansion chassis

•Magma ExpressBox 1T 1 Slot Thunderbolt to PCIe Expansion Chassis

•Other World Computing (OWC) Mercury Helios PCIe Thunderbolt Expansion Chassis

The Dante PCIe Soundcard supports up to 128 channels of bi-directional audio with incredibly low latency. “Professionals migrating to Thunderbolt based workstations and workflows will now be able to utilize Dante PCIe soundcards," said Tim Miller, president of Magma. “Magma’s ExpressBox 1T offers a compact and portable solution for housing the Dante PCIe soundcard while offering Thunderbolt 2 speed.”