Registration for Digital Signage Roundtable at InfoComm

I’m looking forward to moderating a special Digital Signage Roundtable, Day 1 at the InfoComm show– a session that NewBay Media is producing, that’s just been added to the show agenda. I’m taking this quiet break before Memorial day to invite folks to register and attend– as we have some very interesting panelist lined up. (No charge for registration/attendance.)

The Roundtable, called “Simplifying Digital Signage” will take place at InfoComm, Wednesday June 12th, 4:30-6:00pm, in a classroom/presentation room right off the show floor, and if you're in the channel– IT or AV Integrators, product resellers– or if you’re an end user of digital signage, you’re welcome to attend.

Register here:

https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/simplifying-digital-signage/

We’ll discuss how a new generation of display solutions can simplify deployments and drive broader adoption of digital signage. I will moderate, and we have some some interesting panelists. Joining me in the discussion will be well-known digital signage expert Jim Huber. Jim had a long stint, until last year, as a top executive at NOR-COM, one of the top systems integrators in the country. He’s now in charge of technology rollouts at Office Depot. With a PhD and decades of experience, Jim’s an expert on Digital Signage, whose knowledge base including the engineering issues (but also the business side) is second to none.

And we’ll have some representatives from the digital signage content management software side on the panel as well, on the panel, talking about the screen/media player/software dynamic. Samsung is sponsoring the event, and will be represented on the panel, on the heels of their rollout this year of a new “smart signage” platform.

It should be a lively discussion– an open forum, with questions from the audience, as we look at the digital signage landscape going forward with productions/solutions such as the new imbedded system-on-chip technologies and web-based content platforms base on new HTML5 tools.

