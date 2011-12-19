Aurora Releases In-Wall Touch Panels

Aurora Multimedia has introduced the new hybrid NXT-1330 and NXT-1330V 13.3-inch touch panel in-wall controllers.

The NXT-1330 integrates a control system processor with multiple ports into a Web-based touch screen controller at a very affordable price.

The NXT-1330V has a full scaler built in for previewing of HDMI, RGBHV, YPbPr, S-Video, and Composite sources and can handle resolutions up to 1080p. In addition, it has special effects like transulcent PIP and side by side preview.

Both models will be shipping end of December.

KEY FEATURES:

• 13.3" 1280 x 800 Touch Screen

• 500nits Brightness

• IR Receiver on Front Panel

• Aluminum Micro Finish Front Panel

• Two Serial RS-232/422/485

• Two IR Outputs with TX Serial

• Two Relays (C-Type)

• Two Digital I/O Ports

• Two 10/100 LAN (Port 1 is POE capable)

• Built in IR learner

• Audio Stereo Line In/Out

• Front Panel Speaker

• Front Panel Microphone

• USB 2.0 and Micro SD Expansion Ports

• Web Server

• Built in Diagnostics & Setup Pages

• Non-Proprietary / Non-Platform Specific

NXT-1330V (Video Previewing Model)