Haivision Launches Mantaray Digital Signage Player for CoolSign

Haivision has launched a powerful and low-cost approach to digital signage — the Mantaray player for CoolSign.



Mantaray is an integrated player appliance combining the CoolSign ad player technology with an Android-based operating system. Designed for networks that scale, CoolSign and Mantaray offer stadiums, universities, and global corporations sophisticated content management, dynamic data, and scheduling.

Mantaray incorporates CoolSign’s DataWatcher technology for real-time and automated information updates and supports player-level scheduling, multiple regions, smooth tickers, full-motion 1080p60 video playout, and wired or wireless network connections. Using Mantaray, CoolSign network administrators get real-time playout feedback, playlogs, and can manage and upgrade players remotely.