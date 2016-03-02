CyberTouch Interactive MultiTouch Tables

CyberTouch has a new line– the Mobile Lift line of mobile and fully adjustable multitouch tables.

CyberTouch Mono 65 Lift

This line was made for use when mobility is needed, such as traveling exhibits, trade shows, from classroom to classroom and with ADA compliant installations.

CyberTouch’s Lift line of tables are available from 32” up to 65” and can be designed with single or multiple users in mind. CyberTouch’s proprietary advanced IR touch technology - or Projected Capacitive technology - allows users to interact with content through one simple touch or up to 40 simultaneous touch points.

Mobile Lift can tilt from 0 º to 90º, has electrical lift and tilt functionality and adjustable height. The Lift provides a smooth, safe and elegant movement. Optional on-board PC or Mac allow for easy content loading. Mobile Lift tables utilize HD1080p and 4K commercial-grade monitors that house customized ventilation systems so monitors can be used in horizontal mode 24/7.