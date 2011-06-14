Almo Expands Panasonic Relationship

Philadelphia, PA--Almo Professional AV has expanded its relationship with Panasonic to include the full line of Panasonic Solutions Company broadcast products.

As part of this expansion, Almo has hired Joseph Brugh as business development manager to provide support and serve as the liaison between Panasonic and Almo Pro AV partners. Panasonic has also joined Almo’s E4 AV networking and training tour coming to Chicago and New York this fall.

“Almo and Panasonic have had a strong relationship since 1972,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO at Almo Professional AV. “Our integrators have been broadening their projects from simply providing displays and projectors to creating full indoor and outdoor studios that are used for broadcasting, teleconferencing, education and telemedicine. Adding the Panasonic broadcast products gives our partners access to all the audiovisual products needed to complete a studio system from one distributor. We continue to strengthen our display business with Panasonic — in addition to the 85-inch and 103-inch plasmas, Almo is now stocking Panasonic’s 152-inch display and we supplied the first unit installed in the United States.”

Taylor noted that because outfitting a broadcast studio requires consultation at the outset as well as ongoing support, Almo has brought Joseph Brugh, business development manager, on board. “Joe works exclusively as the interface between Panasonic and our partners. He provides consultation on specifying products, bids and will develop training and other support programs for our partners,” Taylor said.

Brugh joined Almo after working at LM Engineering, where he served as market development manager. Before that he served as product marketing manager at Electrograph Systems.