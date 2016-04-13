Current RMS To Exhibit at InfoComm 2016

Current RMS is exhibiting at InfoComm for the first time in 2016, and will demonstrate its rental management software solution at its booth C12329.

Since launching in September 2014, more than 1,300 pro AV, lighting, and staging professionals have come onboard with Current RMS, quickly identifying the benefits of managing their entire rental business in the cloud.

Within one centralized system, businesses can mange all rental operations and processes from any location, raise quotes on the fly and send these out online, quickly see inventory availability through easy-to-understand calendars, create great-looking quotes and orders, and post invoices to QuickBooks Online.

Its modern user interface is now setting standards in the rental software market, according to the company. All web pages are fully responsive, making the system easy to use on any portable device, and the system is extremely flexible and adaptable.

This will be the first time Current RMS exhibit at InfoComm and look forward to meeting their customers at the show, as well as demonstrating key features and latest product innovations to all visitors looking to find out more. Stop by the Current RMS booth for live demonstrations, giveaways, and to enter the show-only competition.