Current RMS to Demonstrate New Services Module at InfoComm

The What: Current RMS will demonstrate its new Services Module, which allows users to manage services associated with the renting and sale of inventory, at its InfoComm booth, C12329.

The What Else: Key features of the Services Module include flexible service charging by hours, days, or distance; simple services allocation using drag and drop functionality; handy iCal feed for all resource bookings; ability to specific periods of unavailability (e.g. holiday); and using Stores to determine the whereabouts of all resources.

This was a highly sought after feature on the Current RMS Customer Wishlist, which is open for all rental businesses to be able to view and also place votes against features they’d most like to see developed. Current RMS is building features for the industry, closely listening to feedback and continuously creating new developments based on the demands of this rental sector.

The Bottom Line: It’s not just the inventory you have to keep on track of and manage, in order to help put together a fantastic event for your customers but it’s all the bookable services that go onto these jobs too. Recently released to all Current RMS users is the new Services Module, now allowing you to not only manage the renting and sale of inventory within the system but all the services that go with these jobs too, whether that be labor, transport, venues, or rooms.