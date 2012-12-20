Extron Introduces Long Distance HDMI Twisted Pair Extender

Extron Electronics has announced the immediate availability of the DTP HDMI 330, a transmitter and receiver set for long distance transmission of HDMI, audio, and bidirectional RS-232 and IR control signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a single CATx cable. The HDCP-compliant extender provides a means for extending HDMI with embedded multi-channel audio from HDMI-equipped devices. In addition, the DTP HDMI 330 accepts analog stereo audio signals and digitizes them for simultaneous transmission over the same twisted pair cable. The compact enclosure sizes and remote power capability make the DTP HDMI 330 suited for extending HDMI, audio, and bidirectional control in space-challenged environments.

Extron DTP HDMI 330

"AV system designers and integrators often need to send digital video, audio, and control signals over long distances," says Casey Hall, vice president of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "The DTP HDMI 330 achieves this with the use of a single twisted pair cable, allowing for flexible installation while also ensuring optimal signal quality."

This extender streamlines integration with analog and digital audio signals. It allows a direct analog audio connection from devices with stereo output, such as desktop computers or laptops, and provides balanced and unbalanced audio output from the receiver. Additionally, the DTP HDMI 330 continuously maintains DDC communication of EDID and HDCP between a source and display for reliable operation, ensuring direct compatibility and optimal signal transmission between devices.