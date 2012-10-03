NanoLumens Partners with 4 Media Solutions

In a move designed to accelerate its business development initiatives across every digital signage vertical market it serves, NanoLumens has retained Michael Dennis and his technology solutions consulting firm, 4 Media Solutions, to work on developing key market relationships.



Michael Dennis.



The announcement was made by Karen Robinson, NanoLumens' senior vice president of sales and marketing.

"Working with Michael Dennis and 4 Media Solutions is an extension of NanoLumens' business strategy of aligning ourselves with independent centers of excellence to help us meet our growth targets faster and more efficiently," said Robinson. "Michael has over 25 years of experience in the AV industry, and his firm is strategically positioned to play a major role in driving our business growth strategies to the next level."

Through 4 Media Solutions, Dennis uses his industry expertise to offer service to emerging and established companies and organizations by providing innovative business growth strategies that translate client goals and objectives into real world solutions. The company specializes in identifying and bringing intelligent and disruptive technologies to market.

Prior to founding 4 Media Solutions, Dennis was an integral part of the executive management team at Whitlock, a leading AV solutions provider. During his seven years at Whitlock, Dennis provided a significant and positive impact on the sales and growth of the company. Previously, he held positions as Founder and CEO at Globalwise Media Networks, LLC, and regional vice president at SPL, in addition to several other executive and sales leadership roles with industry leading integrators and solutions providers.