AOPEN Plug and Play Products for Retail

The What: Retailers can step into digital signage with plug-and-play in-store products from AOPEN.

The What Else: In-Store Showcase features a transparent display box where video, images and other graphics can be displayed in front of a product. As well as being eye-catching, it can also deliver important information to shoppers.

The In-Store Multitouch Presenter was inspired by the customer’s need for a simple entertainment and information touch display. It includes a stand-alone touch display that can show compelling content with an emphasis on making the customer's search for information as fun as possible.

For retailers that want to use existing screens or just simple signage, Solution To Go offers a media player pre-installed with software that can handle 24/7 operability. The systems can run continuously and have very low power consumption, resulting in a long term ROI.

OpenSign has been designed for retailers that want a networked signage solution to centrally manage content on multiple displays in-store, to strengthen their multi-channel marketing strategy. It allows retailers to easily leverage existing assets, such as images and video, as well as use live web feeds.

The Bottom Line:"Research shows that omnichannel customers spend up to 30% more when digital screens are present, according to IDC Retail Insights. We know the bulk of purchasing decisions are made within ten feet of the cash register, so offering more visual, interactive information in the right locations is key."