AVer, Vidtel Form Partnership to Sell MeetMe Services

AVer Information, a provider of videoconferencing solutions and Vidtel, a provider of any-to-any cloud video conferencing service, are supporting interoperability testing between their products and a marketing partnership to sell Vidtel MeetMe cloud services via the AVer reseller channel.

Vidtel's MeetMe service frees customers from the expense and challenge of supporting on-premises equipment traditionally required for multi-party video conferencing, the company says. Vidtel's approach allows customers to connect not only standards-based SIP and H.323 systems but also Skype and Google Talk users. With the Vidtel MeetMe solution, AVer customers can now utilize hassle-free cloud service to connect video conference rooms with other room systems, video phones, mobile and desktop platforms for easy collaboration and high quality video communication.

Aver offers two high definition room-based solutions that include a PTZ camera, codec, microphones and remote control. The HVC110 is a single HD endpoint while the HVC310 adds an integrated 4-way MCU and meeting recording. MSRP for AVer's solutions are $2499.99 and $3499.99 respectively. The one-time cost includes a bundled 3-year warranty with 1-year advanced replacement, so there are no additional or recurring fees. These solutions, combined with Vidtel's multi-party cloud-based services, start at $.15/minute or $149/month.

"AVer VC room systems are the perfect complement to Vidtel cloud service for SMB customers," said Karl Dahlin, vice president of sales and business development for AVer Information, Inc. USA. "By combining HD room systems with cloud based infrastructure, desktop and mobile client support at these price points, the power of video conferencing is finally accessible to small and medium businesses everywhere."