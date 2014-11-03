Crestron Ships DMPS3 Systems

The What: Crestron is now shipping its new DMPS3-200-C and DMPS3-300-C all-in-one presentation systems. With a built-in Crestron 3-Series Control System, these next generation models deliver performance and convenience in a network-grade appliance.

The What Else: The DMPS3-200-C and DMPS3-300-C make installation and commissioning easier than ever. Integrators can get a matrix switching system up and running without even touching a laptop.

Systems integrators can configure the DMPS3-200-C and DMPS3-300-C, including selection of display drivers, right from the optional pre-loaded TSW-750 touch screen, or from an iPad or computer. They need only answer a few simple questions: select a display, sources, icons, and text labels. Easily add wireless BYOD presentation capability by connecting a Crestron AirMedia device (AM-100) to the HDMI port. The system is good to go.

DMPS provides everything you need to deliver the highest performing HD presentation experience possible. It integrates the control system, multimedia matrix switcher, mic mixer, audio DSP, amplifier, and DigitalMedia distribution center all into a single 3-space rackmount package. These new models also feature enhanced audio performance compared to the prior generation of DMPS.

DMPS3-200-C and DMPS3-300-C deliver all the advanced features of the category-leading DMPS series and then up the ante with a powerful Crestron 3-Series Control System.

The Bottom Line: IP technology is the heart of the 3-Series Control System. 3-Series delivers true enterprise security through Active Directory. High-speed Ethernet connectivity enables integration with IP-controllable devices and allows the DMPS3-200-C and DMPS3-300-C to be part of a larger managed control network.