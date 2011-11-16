IAVI Announces Hitachi Reseller Webinar

Fort Lauderdale, FL--IAVI has announced that the upcoming Hitachi webinar will take place on Thursday, November 17 at 2 p.m. EST.

During this exclusive webinar, participants will have the opportunity to learn about Hitachi’s current line-up, rewards and registration programs, present and future promotions, and more. In addition to this, participants will gain a special insight on information based on a number of benefits when purchasing Hitachi projectors from IAVI.

These topics include:

* An in-depth look at Hitachi’s current projector line-up and innovative selection.

* A thorough review of Hitachi’s rewards and latest upcoming promotions.

* How to protect your company’s projects and gross margin with Hitachi.

* The power benefits of purchasing Hitachi from IAVI.

Moreover, Hitachi will provide the first five people who register and attend the webinar with a $25 gift card, in addition to automatically entering each attendee in a drawing to win an iPad 2.

Click here to register and reserve your webinar seat now.