projectiondesign® Showcases Collaboration at ISE 2012

Projection and imaging manufacturer projectiondesign® will use Integrated Systems Europe to highlight how their innovations are integrated in today’s visual solutions for collaborative working.

“Recognizing the increased adoption of AV into IT systems, projectiondesign’s stand this year focuses on demonstrating several live and real-world demonstrations of product compatibility with leading 3D visualization and collaborative working examples that are already widely in use all over the world. We understand that today’s businesses see the value in faster, better, and more well informed decision making and these examples will allow visitors to see, feel and touch enhance their effectiveness” says Anders Løkke, Marketing Director at projectiondesign.

“Our projection display products meet the ever increasing and challenging needs of a highly detailed and clear image. The wide range of products from projectiondesign includes high resolution projectors up to WQXGA resolution at 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, 2nd Generation LED illumination, RealColor™ colour management for ultra high image accuracy, and precision optics for the best possible image quality. All these features provide greatly improved decision making abilities. All of our professional series are also available with up to five years warranty in 24/7 operation.”

projectiondesign will work with a number of partners at ISE 2012, including 7thSense Design Ltd., davit GmbH in Stuttgart, Germany, KOMME®Z, Projecta and others.

Some product highlights include:

• The award-winning F35 wqxga projector

• F82 series 3-chip projector

• F35 AS3D active stereoscopic projector

projectiondesign will participate in the InfoComm International education schedule where Andre Jensen, ISF-C will present Real World 3D Stereoscopic Applications and Technical 3D Stereoscopic Imaging. More information can be found at http://www.iseurope.org/kcms/home.php?navi=47&site=education&gname=InfoComm%20training.

Collaborative working will be a stand highlight for visitors to Integrated Systems Europe 2012 taking place between 31 January – 2 February 2012 on stand 1M27, Amsterdam RAI.