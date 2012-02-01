Matrox Mura Now HDCP Compliant

Montreal, Canada--Matrox Graphics Inc. announced that the Matrox Mura MPX video wall controller boards are HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) compliant, simplifying the work for AV Integrators seeking to enable copy protected content across Mura-driven video walls.

Mura input/output boards facilitate HDCP interoperability by capturing high definition video signals from up to four HDCP sources and displaying the content on up to four HDCP-enabled displays. A video wall controller with up to six boards can support up to twenty-four inputs that are scaled, positioned and manipulated across twenty-four outputs.

Designed for high-performance video walls, Mura MPX Series is suitable for a wide range of applications including corporate boardrooms, auditoriums, large venue events, digital signage, and mission-critical environments.

HDCP is an encrypted protocol used between video sources and video receivers to prevent unauthorized access to protected content. Mura MPX Series captures protected video content coming from digital cable or satellite set-top boxes, video streamers and Blu-ray Disc players, and then transmits it to HDCP-compliant monitors, projectors, cubes or other capture devices.

Built on PCI Express x16 Gen2 technology, each Mura board leverages 64 Gbit/sec duplex data transfer to ensure Full HD performance of multiple copy protected content sources across a video wall that is controlled and managed either using a third party, Mura-compatible wall management software, or Matrox software like the free-to-download Matrox MuraControl app for iPad for intuitive manipulation of input sources.

"Guaranteeing interoperability when integrating and installing a high definition multimedia system is a challenging task for AV professionals. Adding HDCP support enables AV integrators with more options and flexibility when bringing HDCP content to video walls," said Helgi Sigurdsson, product manager, Matrox. "With an HDCP compliant card that uniquely integrates four HD graphics outputs and four HD video capture channels, building a video wall processor has never been easier."