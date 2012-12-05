YCD Multimedia and Primeview Announce Strategic Partnership

- YCD Multimedia has entered a partnership with Primeview, a provider of advanced digital displays. The partnership combines YCD's expertise in digital media software with Primeview's display technology products, and will provide corporations and organizations with a choice for digital media solutions, including dynamic and interactive visual environments.
- The alliance between YCD and Primeview will benefit customers seeking solutions to enhance branding and customer loyalty, promote business growth, improve service and create unique customer experiences and digital environments. In addition, the flexibility and management capabilities of YCD's platform and products enable integration with external sources and systems, such as points of sale, CRM and inventory management systems, forming a complete end-to-end solution. The packaged solutions from YCD and Primeview will enable a wide range of applications, from point-of-sale and kiosks to stand-alone informative displays, including interactive applications that encourage customer participation and promote merchandise in an attractive and entertaining brand experience.
- "This agreement further enhances YCD/Primeview cooperation and brings a new level of sophisticated displays to various industries," said Chanan Averbuch, director of Business Development, Primeview. "We both hold a shared vision of the future of digital media and this is an exciting opportunity for us."
- "Digital signage is gaining rapid market acceptance, and the partnership with Primeview supports the market's growing demand," said Sam Losar, president of YCD USA. "Our strategy has been to ally ourselves with best-of-breed display manufacturers, and this agreement with Primeview moves us further along the road."
