Crestron Now Shipping Family of No-Programming DigitalMedia 4K Multimedia Presentation Switchers

Crestron is now shipping three new 4K presentation switchers that can be set up in minutes without custom programming.

Based on the DMPS3-4K-150-C, the all-in-one HD-MD8X1-4K, a 4K Scaling Presentation Switcher, provides up to eight inputs for rooms that require connection to the room display via HDMI. The built-in 4K scaler can convert any resolution to any other resolution, up to 4096x2160.



A 4K Scaling Presentation Switcher with HDBaseT Output, model DM-MD8X1-4K-C, delivers all of the features of the HD-MD8X1-4K, plus a mic input and a DM output, so HDBaseT can be run to the room display.



The DMPS3-4K-150-C is ideal for classrooms, small and medium conference rooms, and huddle spaces. It adds a 3-Series Control System and two DM inputs for a 10X1 4K switching solution, and can be used with either .AV Framework or SIMPL Windows for custom programming.



The three all-in-one presentation switchers are built on the new Crestron .AV Framework technology, so they’re ready to go right out of the box. Setup is easy and can be done right from an iPad, laptop, or touch screen, without custom programming. Users can simply walk into the room, connect the cables, and specify sources and displays, and the system is up and running. Additionally, all three switchers adhere to the DM 3.0 enterprise AV standard so they can be monitored and managed on the network and deliver a consistent user experience in every room.



“We now have three ‘no programming’ presentation switchers and three control options that can be mixed and matched based on room size and application,” said Justin Kennington, DigitalMedia technology manager at Crestron. “No programming not only means fast setup, but also a truly cost-effective solution for even the smallest huddle spaces.”