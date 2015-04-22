Crestron Masters 2015 Welcomes 500+ Industry Professionals

Now in its 12th year, Crestron Masters brings some of the best Crestron partners from around the globe to New Jersey for three days of advanced instruction, hardware, and software previews, and discussions with Crestron executives and engineers about hot topics in the industry.

This year, 500+ industry professionals will converge on the Dolce Palisades IBM Conference Center campus to brush up on their programming and learn some new tricks and tips. A big part of this year’s class will be an in-depth look at SIMPL#, Crestron’s premier development environment for building powerful and flexible Crestron control system applications.

This year’s Masters promises to be the biggest and best ever. The three-day immersion will kick off with a keynote by Crestron CEO, Randy Klein and CTO, Fred Bargetzi, followed by two full days of smaller classes, and a closing ceremony. In addition to a briefing on SIMPL#, attendees will have the opportunity to attend classes on topics such as Crestron Fusion, Smart Graphics, streaming audio and video with DigitalMedia, integrating commercial lighting solutions with building management systems, optimizing the touchscreen UI, and much more. The Code Café will offer attendees the opportunity to upload, test, and/or complete the programs they created in class to a Crestron 3-Series Control Processor throughout the week. Technical Support staff will be available to assist, and the Tech Expo area will be available for attendees to take a hands-on look at many new and interesting Crestron products.

“Masters Classes are for an elite group of valued Crestron integrators and partners who have spent years perfecting their craft,” said Rich Sasson, Crestron global director of technical services. “These individuals understand that technology is ever changing. Masters students take time out of their busy schedules to come to NJ for continued education so they can be at the forefront of new technology and products. We applaud them for their commitment to refining their skills and thank them for their continued support and partnership.”

The Masters program was created after the CAIP program was formalized. Programmers needed to be kept up to date on new hardware and software solutions. Masters Classes became a vehicle for programmers to look at product beyond what they saw at industry tradeshows or absorbed during basic programming classes. Programmers also have the opportunity to network with their peers and share knowledge, tips, and tricks. Those who attend achieve silver, gold, or platinum status, depending on how many classes they attend and exams they pass.

Masters Classes aren't all about work, though. Following their daily coursework, students enjoy group dinners and outings, forming long-lasting friendships with their peers. Crestron Masters begins Tuesday, April 21.

To learn more about Crestron Masters Classes visit www.crestron.com/cti.