Touch Revolution Announces 15.6” TRū Slim Line Monitor

OEMs, distributors and integrators eager to bring the excitement, flexibility and value of a multi-touch solution to their customers now have a new weapon at their disposal – the Touch Revolution 15.6” TRū™ Projected Capacitive (P-Cap) monitor is now available.

The new 15.6” TRū monitor, designed for applications that require HD video, includes two-finger touch capability and a bezel-free, industrial design. It joins a family of Touch Revolution TRū monitors ranging in size from 15” to 32”. In addition, Touch Revolution provides the software support to enable a multi-touch ecosystem for its customers.

“The new 15.6” TRū monitor is our latest solution for those eager to offer touch for the first time or to uplevel products from a single-touch to a multi-touch experience,” said Gene Halsey, TRū Product Line Director. “Integrating multi-touch enhances product performance and user productivity, and creates differentiation that drives sales and increases value.”

The 15.6” TRū monitor features a narrow frame and small footprint, includes plug-and-play integration, offers high glass durability and screen performance, and is designed with a 16:9 screen aspect ratio that users may deploy in either landscape or portrait orientation. Mounting options consist of a VESA mount, side-mounting holes, and an optional, durable heavy-duty stand, giving customers choices for either fixed or desktop mounting.

The monitor comes with Windows 7 certification and available Linux or Mac OS support. Touch Revolution also makes available supplemental gesture software development tools that allow customers to create multi-touch experiences tailored for their products’ unique performance needs.

“The 15.6” TRū monitor is well suited in environments such as retail, where engaging often-distracted consumers with attractive graphics and a simple, but stimulating experience is critical for success,” added Halsey. “We are already seeing a significant amount of interest in this new solution.”