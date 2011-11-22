Biamp Names Symco as Independent Rep

Beaverton, OR--Biamp Systems has announced that Symco, Inc. will serve as Biamp's exclusive independent representative firm in the northeastern U.S.

The firm will officially begin servicing the region on January 1, 2012 and will cover Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

"Symco is an ideal partner for us because they understand our business and have outstanding IT and Government IT channel personnel," said Read Wineland, regional director, eastern North America, Biamp Systems. "This AV/IT experience is very important in today's marketplace where the convergence of the Audio Visual and the IT industries is in full swing. Symco is unmatched in reputation in the area and we are proud to have them become part of the Biamp family."

Symco will work in close conjunction with the Biamp sales team to provide service to all customers in this region. In addition to Wineland, Symco will work with Brandon Roberts, northeast regional manager; Michael Frank, Mid-Atlantic regional manager; and Jeff Phillips, Great Lakes regional manager.

"Biamp is a perfect fit for the 'Best in Category' audio, video and data product manufacturers we work with," said Frank Culotta, president of Symco. "In Biamp, we see a partner that shares our commitment to excellence in service, and an innovative product line that meets our customers' needs. Our combined knowledge and expertise will ensure that all Biamp customers in the Northeast receive the highest quality of service."