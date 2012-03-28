Crestron Installs 50,000th DigitalMedia™ Switcher

Crestron announced the installation of its 50,000th DigitalMedia™ switcher. Leading AV solutions provider Whitlock installed the milestone switcher at a U.S. Army base in Newport News, VA.

DigitalMedia manages and distributes all digital content. The market leader for more than seven years, DM was the first solution to respond to the impending analog sunset, ensuring that high-definition audio, video and computer signals go where they're intended, without compromising quality or impact. DM has become the industry standard with 50,000 switchers installed and tens of thousands of completed installations and customers to date.

"It's a proud day in the history of Crestron," said Randy Klein, Crestron Executive Vice President. "Reaching the 50,000th installation milestone further validates DigitalMedia as the industry standard. It also recognizes our dedication to engineering excellence and innovation."

The U.S. Army needed a digital solution for their training facilities across the country and called on Whitlock to provide the solution. DM was selected because it is the only proven digital solution that accepts both analog and digital signals and meets the stringent security and reliability requirements of the U.S. Army. Whitlock's partnership with Crestron and extensive knowledge of the DigitalMedia line has been instrumental in the integrator's growth and success. Whitlock has been able to put more than 130 employees through certified technical training programs, and has significantly increased its technical awareness and expertise with regards to digital systems integration.

"Our partnership with Crestron was fundamental in creating the new digital standard for the U.S. Army," said Doug Hall, Whitlock CEO. "DigitalMedia provides the digital infrastructure for the U.S. Army training command, ensuring that our military is receiving the best possible training using the latest technology."

"As with any installation of this scale, a multitude of components were necessary to create a seamless solution," added Landon Lovett, Crestron Director of Federal Government Markets. "DigitalMedia is the only complete end-to-end solution that features a full line of matrix switchers, transmitters and wall plates, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI, DSP input cards, and receivers with built-in power amplifiers. The native solution means that you don't have to worry about mixing and matching other components. Our products work together seamlessly."

Whitlock has worked closely with Crestron for more than twenty years. They were one of the first integrators to adopt and champion the DM® product line, which addresses the challenges of the digital AV era. Whitlock installs DM in military and government facilities, as well as corporate and education facilities.

The DigitalMedia solution has been embraced by the industry and has secured a permanent place in commercial and residential markets. Crestron and Whitlock are proud of the digital experience and credibility they bring to the AV industry. Both look forward to continuing their partnership and increasing awareness of the new digital standard.