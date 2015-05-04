Crestron Expands Family of DigitalMedia 4K Multimedia Presentation Switchers

- Crestron's 4K presentation solution can match the technology needs of every room type and size, and application. Based on the powerful DMP3-4K-150-C, the all-new, all-in-one 4K Scaling Presentation Switcher (HD-MD8X1-4K) provides a well priced 4K auto-switching solution for smaller rooms, such as huddle spaces, and smaller budgets.
- With up to eight inputs, the HD-MD8X1-4K provides the perfect fit for rooms that require connection to the room display via HDMI. The built-in 4K scaler can convert any resolution to any other resolution, up to 4096x2160. For slightly bigger rooms, the 4K Scaling Presentation Switcher with HDBaseT Output (DM-MD8X1-4K-C) delivers all of the features of the HD-MD8X1-4K, plus a mic input and a DM output, so HDBaseT can be run to the room display. It’s the perfect fit for rooms larger than a huddle space.
- If you want to use remote transmitters, or program your own system, the 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System (DMPS3-4K-150-C) is the answer. This engineering marvel is ideal for classrooms, small and medium conference rooms, and huddle spaces. It adds a powerful 3-Series Control System® and two DM inputs for a 10X1 4K switching solution, and can be used with either .AV Framework or SIMPL Windows for custom programming.
- All three all-in-one presentation switchers are built on the new Crestron .AV Framework technology, so they’re ready to go right out of the box. Setup is easy and can be done right from an iPad, laptop, or touch screen, without custom programming. Simply walk into the room, connect your cables, specify sources and displays, and the system is up and running.
- We’ve prepared videos that demonstrate how .AV Framework makes it easy to set up systems in conference rooms and huddle spaces. Additionally, all three switchers adhere to the DM 3.0 digital standard, which assures that they can be monitored and managed on the network, and deliver a consistent user experience in every room. “We now have three ‘no programming’ presentation switchers and three control options that can be mixed and matched based on room size and application,” said Justin Kennington, DigitalMedia Technology Manager. “No programming not only means fast setup, but also a truly cost-effective solution for even the smallest huddle spaces.”
- .AV Framework also provides powerful control options:
- Up to four Crestron Connect It (TT-100) cable caddies, for simple connectivity and source selection at the table
- Crestron MP-B10 push-button control panel—perfect for classrooms and budget-sensitive applications
- A pre-loaded touch screen (model TSW-752-B-DMPS3_PAK)—the most powerful option for complete room control
- Likewise, wireless BYOD presentation capability can be added by connecting a Crestron AirMedia (AM-100) to the HDMI port. These no-programming switchers automatically know when a source is connected to AirMedia, providing intelligent auto-switching. .AV Framework also provides communication with Crestron Fusion enterprise management software, right out of the box, for centralized monitoring and control.