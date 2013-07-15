GoGo Cast Signage and Menu Board Solutions

GoGo Cast has launched their new ESP offering for digital signage solutions for a variety of business applications. Businesses can choose to purchase an entire solution upfront or sign up for a 36-month leasing program. GoGo Cast’s group of digital signage experts can help manage and create content or users can create and manage their own. GoGo Cast’s new ESP offering is designed to compliment their existing suite of digital and social media products including GoGo Cast GoScreen network, GoGo Mobile vendor portal and their recently announced social-based mobile application, GoGo Planet.

GoGo Cast’s Digital Sign Systems will be available in 42” and 52” LED commercial monitor size. The Video Wall system is offered in a four linked, thin bezel, 46” LED commercial monitor. The Menu Board system is available with either a two linked 46”or 55” LED commercial monitor or a three linked 46” to 55” monitor. All ESP Digital signage programs offer complete monitoring and content management functionality, Shuttle XS35V3L systems, Dual-core Atom based players, a 3-year warranty and a 3-year lease option.

Currently, GoGo Cast works with retailers, brands, manufactures, advertisers and promoters to reach highly targeted audiences while directly communicating with their clientele across virtual markets. Seven Swords Media, a subsidiary of Rhode Island-based lifestyle brand, Alex and Ani, LLC, has partnered with GoGO Cast to raise the visibility of Seven Swords Media technologies through digital, social and new media.

"GoGo Cast has made an impact in the digital media space," said Giovanni Feroce, Alex and Ani CEO and Seven Swords President. "Their team of software developers and engineers has created custom solutions to meet our specific marketing needs through our partnership with Seven Swords Media," Feroce concluded.

"We are consistently looking for new ways to offer highly targeted, cost-effective means for our clients to connect and communicate their brands with consumers," said David Paolo, President and CEO of GoGo Cast. "The addition of this new ESP offering is answering a need with our existing clients as well as new clients looking to complete their digital signage efforts."

"GoGo Cast has offered us the tools to expand and reach new audiences through targeted digital marketing," stated Joe Lezon, Alex and Ani, CTO and Iris Carlomusto, Alex and Ani, Vice President of Marketing. "We look forward to developing our relationship and needs in the future."

The new ESP offering can be purchased separately or bundled with existing GoGo Cast digital signage solutions.