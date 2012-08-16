Verrex Shifts to Global Alliance

Verrex, the 65-year-old design-build integrator and managed services provider of conferencing, collaboration and presentation technologies, will be moving to a more visible global alliance model.

This network of AV systems integrators and service providers has been in place for the past several years led by Verrex and includes over 200 firms worldwide serving over 300 metropolitan areas across 37 countries. An official announcement about this network will be made in early September. In preparation, Verrex will be restructuring its own UK and Asia Pacific presence by year’s end. U.S. regions have been realigned to support the restructured organization.

"We have had significant success with our network of allied firms in helping to serve our clients globally for the past ten years,” said Thomas Berry Jr., president and CEO. “Their local resources, coupled with Verrex’s proprietary quality management process, our global expertise and full service offerings is the ideal model. Verrex’s core competency remains global deployment. We look forward to our allied firms leveraging this experience while we in turn leverage their local proficiencies.”