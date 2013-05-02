QSC AcousticDesign S8T, S10T and S12 Loudspeakers

QSC Audio Products, LLC has added the S8T, S10T and S12 loudspeakers to the AcousticDesign Series line of premium surface mount loudspeakers.



Suited for a wide variety of foreground/background sound reinforcement applications, these new models feature both constant voltage (70/100V) and low impedance operating modes.

Ease-of-installation is the driving principle behind this next generation of small format, surface mount surround loudspeakers. The patent pending X-Mount (included with every loudspeaker) enables the loudspeakers to be quickly and securely deployed either vertically or horizontally from a flat surface. Knurled surfaces on the X-Mount’s pivot points allow the loudspeaker deployment angle to lock in place in 7.5-degree increments and ensure that aiming stays fixed. Pan, tilt and yaw adjustments further ensure that the loudspeakers can be positioned to minimize impact on any interior or venue sight lines. To complete the installation, integrators simply lift the loudspeaker onto the mount and it automatically locks it into place.

If a mounting solution other than the included X-Mount is required, all models include M10 mounting points for suspension via eye-bolts as well as mounting points for an optional yoke mount bracket. For added convenience, Euroblock connectors enable installers to pre-wire the system and terminate connections prior to the final installation of the loudspeaker.

The AcousticDesign S8T, S10T and S12 loudspeakers also incorporate Directivity Matched Transition (DMT), QSC’s acoustic design approach that matches the coverage angle of compression driver to the coverage angle of the woofer at the crossover point.