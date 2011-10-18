SCP Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Tamarac, FL--Structured Cable Products is kicking off a celebration of its 10th year in business.

“We’re honored to celebrate this milestone in our company’s history,” said David Spiller, president of Structured Cable Products. “SCP was built around the commitment of providing its customers with the products they need when they need them and at a price they can afford. For 10 years, we’ve backed that commitment with unsurpassed customer service provided by a staff of the industry’s best and brightest.”

From the company’s beginning with a single location in Fort Lauderdale, FL, in 2001, SCP has grown steadily, serving customers around the world. In addition to the company’s corporate headquarters — now located in Tamarac, FL — Structured Cable Products now has a west coast sales office in Arizona, and distribution warehouses located throughout the U.S. in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

SCP also has a European distribution center located in the Netherlands, as well as an ever-growing number of authorized distributors in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.