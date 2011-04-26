Topics

Haivision, Kodak Partner on Digital Frames

Haivision is highlighting its partnership with Kodak and demonstrating the integration of Haivision's CoolSign digital signage solution with the Kodak JV1000 and JV700 WiFi-enabled digital frames.

  • Launched in 1998, CoolSign has contributed to the development of many aspects of digital signage technology, including n-tier architecture, native multicasting support, real-time connectivity, full edge device monitoring and control, flexible media scheduling, closed data architecture, bandwidth usage controls, and many others.