Haivision, Kodak Partner on Digital Frames

Haivision is highlighting its partnership with Kodak and demonstrating the integration of Haivision's CoolSign digital signage solution with the Kodak JV1000 and JV700 WiFi-enabled digital frames.
- Launched in 1998, CoolSign has contributed to the development of many aspects of digital signage technology, including n-tier architecture, native multicasting support, real-time connectivity, full edge device monitoring and control, flexible media scheduling, closed data architecture, bandwidth usage controls, and many others.