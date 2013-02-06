Crestron TSW-1050 Touch Screen Now Available

Crestron's 10-inch TSW-1050, the newest addition to its Core 3 UI powered family of tablet-sized, intercom-equipped touch screens, is now available.



HD graphics and high resolution colors bring Core 3 UI to life with this next generation of rich user interfaces for controlling the home or commercial environment, according to the company. The TSW-1050 features an ultra-bright high-definition display, capacitive touch screen technology, PoE, and H.264 streaming video, and edge-to-edge glass.

Built-in Rava SIP Intercom technology provides the added convenience of full duplex intercom, VoIP telephone, and group paging functionality. TSW touch screens install cleanly and easily to satisfy the requirements of the most demanding integrators, interior designers, and tech savvy homeowners. Offered in a choice of 5-inch, 7-inch and 10-inch models, the ultra-thin TSW collection provides the same high performance home control as larger touch screens.

The 7-inch TSW-750 began shipping last fall. The 5-inch TSW-550 is scheduled to ship later this quarter.

“TSW touch screens feature the gorgeous design elements of today’s popular mobile devices, advanced high resolution graphics that many people say exceeds the latest tablets, and highly responsive control performance to deliver an incredible user experience,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron vice president of technology. “Screen sizes and pricing are comparable to the latest consumer tablets, with the power and reliability of Crestron control.”

The capacitive touch screen offers fast, responsive finger touch action, making TSW as simple to navigate as your smart phone or tablet. It's fast, fun and easy to adjust and monitor any system in the home including heating and cooling systems, lighting, home theaters, multiroom audio, security cameras, and any other connected device. Powered by Core 3 UI, users can interact with animated and 3D-like GUI effects and gestures navigation to swipe, scroll, drag, and drop. Browsing through music and movie libraries, TV/radio stations, and control apps is amazingly intuitive. Cool kinetic effects bring controls to life when using custom knobs, sliders, and gauges. Five soft-touch buttons provide quick access to commonly used functions. Pre-labeled with icons for Power, Home, Lights, Up, and Down functions, each button is programmable via the control system for custom functionality and added one-touch convenience.

Exclusive Rava SIP Intercom technology enables hands-free full-duplex VoIP communication between any two Rava-enabled Crestron touch screens and third-party door stations. Telephone and group paging service lets you communicate with anyone inside or outside of the home or across the world.

PoE connectivity simplifies installation for both new and retrofit applications. TSW-1050 installs easily over a standard 2- or 3-gang box, or can be attached directly to drywall and other surfaces. TSW magnetically adheres to its mounting bracket, eliminating any visible screws to provide a clean, hi-tech appearance in any interior design. All control, video, intercom, and power signals are transmitted over a single Ethernet wire with one connection, eliminating the hassles of pulling bundles of wire through walls and floors. By obtaining operating power through the LAN wiring, PoE technology eliminates the need for a local power supply or any dedicated power wiring. Optional tabletop mounting kits will be available for all TSW models later this year.