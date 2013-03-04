Gefen Acquires Gefen Distribution GmbH

- Gefen LLC, a subsidiary within Nortek’s Technology Solutions segment, has acquired its main distribution partner in Europe, Gefen Distribution GmbH, to serve as the region's primary distribution channel for Gefen's products as well as the products of the Gefen Pro AV Group (consisting of GefenPRO, Magenta Research and TV One).
- Gefen Europe GmbH, a newly formed subsidiary of Nortek Inc. and the purchaser of the assets from Gefen Distribution, will address the commercial and broadcast markets in the entire EMEA region and Russia by offering a centralized organization for sales, support, training and shipping. Gefen Europe will make available the entire Gefen and Gefen Pro AV Group product portfolio to existing and future distribution partners.
- Florian Goebel, the managing director of Gefen Distribution, is now the managing director of the new Gefen Europe sales organization. The company will continue to be headquartered in Munich, Germany.
- "Combining the strengths and abilities of Gefen and the Gefen Pro AV Group brands will enable us to leverage our technologies in the best possible way to meet the future in the EMEA and Russian markets," said Hagai Gefen, president, Gefen Pro AV Group.
- Gefen Europe will continue to sell as before, using the existing infrastructure and personnel already in operation. Under Florian Goebel's leadership, Gefen will consolidate distribution partners from the EMEA region and Russia to report directly to Gefen Europe.
- “We will be a winning combination for our customers, providing better service and support, and will give our resellers and distribution partners more opportunities to grow their relative markets in their countries," said Florian Goebel. "I am looking forward to developing the sales group and sales capabilities of our combined brands around the world."