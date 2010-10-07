SpectraCal New International Training Schedule

SEATTLE, WA--SpectraCal announced its new training schedule covering the next six months

Training and Certification are key ingredients to success. SpectraCal is sponsoring and presenting several upcoming courses.

ISF Level I and Level II – Basic and Advanced Video Calibration Training with certification geared toward CEDIA Installers and Companies – 3 Day Course. Primary Instructor – Joel Silver. 16 CEU Credits.

SpectraCal Pro Video Monitor Optimization - Designed to quickly bring you to a level of competence and confidence in calibrating all the important performance aspects of current generation video displays and projectors - 1 Day Course – Instructors – Various, but all ISF II Certified. 2 CEU Credits.

ISF-C – ISF Commercial - Covers the art and science of color, light, the human eye, specifications, signals as it relates to Commercial AV and Digital Signage Integrators. 2 Day Course. Primary Instructor – Alan Brawn. 16 ICIA CTU Credits.