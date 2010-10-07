Furman Commended For Workplace

PETALUMA, CA—Panamax/Furman has been selected as one of the best places to work in the North Bay in the fifth-annual North Bay Business Journal survey. Winners of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work award were selected from nominees by the Business Journal editorial department based on several criteria, including the results of an anonymous employee survey and a company application that provided information on issues such as diversity, benefits, and community involvement.



The Furman team enjoys their great place to work.

“It is an honor to be named one of the best places to work in the North Bay,” stated Bill Pollock, president of Panamax/Furman. “For us, the most gratifying aspect of this award is that it is greatly determined by employee surveys. This award demonstrates that our employees have not only embraced the culture we have worked hard to develop at Panamax/Furman over the years, but that they are pleased with the direction the company is going, as we extend our presence in the energy management market with our Blue- BOLT platform.”

Meridian Technologies Hires Milani As Its New EVP

ELMONT, NY—Meridian Technologies has added Victor Milani to its executive team. As executive vice president, Milani will report directly to Michael Barry, Meridian’s managing director, and will be responsible for the continued growth of the company.

Milani has an extensive and successful history with industry leading companies and technologies. His previous experience includes senior executive positions with market leaders such as ComNet, GE Security, and Vicon Industries. Milani has more than 36 years of experience in the security, surveillance, pro AV, and other related markets.

“We are pleased to add Victor to our team,” Barry said. “He adds a depth of experience that will help move us to the next level of performance as we continue to penetrate the global markets with industry leading products."