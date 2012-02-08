NEC Adds 55-inch Display to Large Screen

NEC Display Solutions of America has announced the addition of a 55-inch model to its line of P Series large-screen displays.

The P552 is a professional-grade, industrial-strength LCD display intended for 24/7 operation in venues such as quick-service restaurants, airports, public information environments, healthcare facilities and retail stores. This model includes thermal protection, internal temperature sensors with self-diagnostics and fan-based technology to prevent overheating.

The P552 is enhanced with Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) technology, digital loop-through capabilities, reduced depth, 10 percent lower power consumption and built-in 10-watt speakers. The OPS-compliant expansion slot adheres to the Intel specification that aims to standardize and simplify slot-oriented digital signage installations.

“NEC Display Solutions always keeps total cost of ownership in mind when designing new products,” said Keith Yanke, Director of Product Marketing, Large-Screen Displays and Projectors for NEC Display Solutions. “We were able to create a more efficient display while adding to the already rich feature set that customers expect from the P Series product.”

The P552 display includes the following features:

• Expansion slot, which supports OPS

• Full 1080p high-definition resolution, which provides stunning detail

• Enhanced loop-through capability with DVI, DisplayPort and composite video

• Integrated 10-watt x 2 speakers

• Contrast ratio up to 4000:1

• Maximum brightness of 700 cd/m2

• 10 percent lower power consumption than predecessor model

• Thermal and mechanical protection, which ensures reliable 24/7 operation

• Remote diagnostics and external control, including RS-232C, RJ45 LAN, IR Remote and DDC/CI

• TileMatrixTM technology, which allows for video walls up to 100 displays

• Real-time clock, which has the ability to set schedules for display on/off times and warm up 30 minutes before use for optimum color representation

• Carbon footprint meter, which tracks and calculates the conservation of green gas emissions

• Built-in NTSC/ATSC analog/digital tuner, which allows for high-definition broadcast capabilities (P552-AVT only)

• 2x2 TileMatrix Video Wall Solution Digital bundle includes four displays, Digital Factory PerfectAlignTM Mounting System, four 2-meter DVI-D cables, a 5-meter DVI cable, three 2-meter null modem cables and a Tripp Lite Isobar6 surge suppressor (P552-TMX4D)

• Optional accessories and products, which include stands, wall mounts, internal OPS and first-generation option cards, external PCs and media players

The P552 will be available in February 2012 at a minimum advertised price of $3,199. Meanwhile, a P552-AVT display will be available at a minimum advertised price of $3,399 and the P552-TMX4D (2x2 TileMatrix Video Wall Solution) at $17,999. All displays ship with a 3-year parts and labor warranty, including the backlight.