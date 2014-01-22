Herman Integration Services Acquires AVISYS

Herman Integration Services, provider of technical labor resources for professional AV systems integrators nationwide, has acquired Georgia-based AVISYS, Inc., a professional audio-visual contractor.

With the deal, former AVISYS owner, Philip Manuel, joins the Herman Integration Services management team as regional vice president southeast. The acquisition expands Herman-IS’ team of quality technicians and engineers providing professional AV labor resources nationwide.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers even more with the addition of Philip and the AVISYS team. Systems integrators rely on us for quality labor resources, engineering and many other innovative services. This acquisition really increases our presence in the southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and allows us to continue to offer top-quality technicians and engineers to our customers,” said Chris Bianchet, president of Herman Integration Services. “Philip is a valuable addition to our team, bringing over 25 years of AV industry experience and knowledge.”

Herman IS provides industry-certified professional AV and technical labor resources to customers in all 50 states on a project basis or for long-term needs. Labor resources range from AV installation labor, field engineering and service technicians to project managers. Herman IS coordinates all the details and helps systems integrators staff-up based on demand, offload the burden of outsourced labor resource management, reduce labor costs, and improve efficiency to help grow their business. In addition, Herman IS offers rack fabrication, cart assembly, in-house programming, and testing and coding, for systems integrators who often need these services prior to installation at a job site. Customers can realize additional savings by consolidating the procurement and management of many of their AV products and installation materials through Herman.

Over the past year, Herman Integration Services has aggressively expanded its offerings and footprint across the country.

“Since our launch in 2012, we have seen a very positive response from the market. What began as recognizing a need and filling it with a first-of-its-kind model has continually grown to meet the changing demands of system integrators. Our goal is to partner with our customers and add value by meeting their needs with a single source. Herman Integration Services looks forward to shared success with our customers in 2014,” Bianchet said.