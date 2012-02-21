LynTec Adds SurgeX Protection

Lenexa, KS--LynTec has announced a new partnership with the addition of SurgeX protection to its panels.

LynTec circuit breaker panels can now be ordered with SurgeX "sidecars" which provide individual surge protection on a per circuit basis. SurgeX protection can be provided on any or all of the circuits within the panel. Any circuit protected by SurgeX includes the full SurgeX connected warranty of protection. This warranty protects and insures any equipment connected to the SurgeX protected circuit.