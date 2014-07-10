coolux Releases New Pandoras Box Software

coolux released the new Pandoras Box Version 5.7 software at the beginning of July.

coolux Pandoras Box 5.7 Venue Sites

New Pandoras Box 5.7 software features include Venue Sites, a new text editor, and ASIO and HD-SDI audio routing.

One of the most impressive new Pandoras Box features is without doubt the introduction of the so called “Venue Sites”. The Venue Sites are used for visualising complete stage-, installation- and show-setups in realtime, using 3D models. Media content can be pre-programmed per output and can then be routed to different 3D models this way.

What is special about Venue Sites is that instead of just offering a standard 3D mapping approach for pre-visualisation, one can now use a realtime compositing environment as a complete whole to simulate video projectors virtually, using a light projection approach. Media content and content compositing can be used completely independently from the visualised 3D scenes.

The ability to seamlessly switch from one Venue Site to another, makes comparing different design scenarios very easy and helps to save valuable time and costs. Another important aspect of Venue Sites relates to being able to test and play around with the simulations of complex media installations. This way, one can for example train oneself to set up a spherical projection or a softedge projection without having to use real projectors in the process.

Pandoras Box users will also be delighted to discover that the new version 5.7 includes a completely re-designed text editor. Different font styles can now be used within a single text asset. An automatic horizontal and vertical scrolling capability is also part of this crucial tool’s latest development. When working with the new text editor, one can even use and add an unlimited amount of text to a continuous text input.

The latest Pandoras Box audio feature development makes it possible to input ASIO sound as well as HD-SDI embedded audio, opening up a whole new world of real-time media compositing. Users can route, delay and record ASIO inputs. Sound data can be used on ASIO tracks and programmed to the timeline, including different delays for different output signal chains. The Pandoras Box timeline now acts as an automated audio desk, or can alternatively be triggered via external commands.

In addition to these major features, a whole range of helpful improvements for a "Pixel-Oriented Workflow" were integrated as well, in order to reflect the Pandoras Box’s true pixel accuracy even more. Users can now decide to scale all content to the native resolution, even across several machines and across different resolutions. Pixels can be entered directly into the interface, in order to position layers and cameras. These settings can then also be applied directly by creating a new project without any further user action being necessary.