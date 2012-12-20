Wyrestorm to Launch HDBaseT Products in 2013

- Wyrestorm Technologies, a global manufacturer that specializes in the design and development of HD distribution products, has signed Caster Communications as its public relations and marketing agency in an effort to drive brand awareness across the consumer and niche, residential, commercial and pro integration CE markets.
- According to the company, in 2013 the U.S. will be a major focus for the brand, as it readies to launch new products. The company is a member of the HDBaseT Alliance and builds upon the HDBaseT technology standards to deliver audio/visual distribution and integration products uniquely engineered for custom systems integration applications.
- "During 2013, we will start to see that Wyrestorm solutions simplifying the relationship between HDBaseT, HDMI and Audio Applications," said Derek Hulbert, CEO of Wyrestorm. "Our dealers provided extensive feedback and we listened. We will provide our customers with a total Wyrestorm system solutions for HD video, audio distribution and even basic control by delivering innovative products, uniquely engineered to offer system integration professionals with the highest level of compatibility, installation flexibility, and system configuration they need."
- Wyrestorm's extensive product line includes high-definition (HD) splitters, matrices, upscalers, converters, test equipment and extenders that distribute (HD) content over HDMI, Coax, Cat5e/6/7 and fiber optic cable using various chip set configurations, as well as HDBaseT and HDBaseT Lite technologies.
- Wyrestorm products are sold and supported through a growing network of authorized dealers and distributors worldwide. Wyrestorm will be showing in the PowerHouse Alliance booth at CES 2013, located in LVCC, South Hall 1, Booth # 21166.