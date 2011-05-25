CastNET Digital Signage Software to Exhibit at InfoComm

Minneapolis, MN--The latest release of the CastNET digital signage software will be demonstrated at InfoComm 2011.

CastNET 10 provides motion graphics, HD video, multi-zone layouts, and real time data integration in any screen resolution or aspect ratio. The company also offers 24/7 support and content creation services.

Commenting on CastNET 10, Lance Hutchinson, VP of business development for CastNET, said, “The user-friendly features and IT management capabilities have made CastNET 10 a success with Fortune 500 corporation and in the international casino and hospitality industry. For example, Inside Asian Gaming recently selected CastNET as the Best Electronic signage product in their 2011 Best Supplier Awards. We are looking forward to exhibiting our award-winning digital signage solution to corporate, education, healthcare, and government end-users attending InfoComm 2011.”