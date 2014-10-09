Control4 Makes Changes to Sales Team

Control4 has continued the expansion of its global sales team with the appointment of two regional sales managers and a new Asian Pacific managing director. Kim Parker, an 18-year industry veteran returned from Savant Systems to serve as director of sales, West. Larry Bennett, an industry veteran with more than nine years at Control4 was promoted to director of sales, East.

Kevin Garretson and Ernie Coulter will continue in their roles as director of sales for the central and south regions, respectively.

"With four directors and 25 sales managers covering North America, our commitment to our dealers is unmatched in the industry" said Jim Arnold, senior vice president of sales.

In addition Robert Kidd joined Control4 as managing director of sales for Asia Pacific. With more than twenty years of professional experience, including significant time living in China and Singapore, Kidd brings vast experience in the AsiaPac market. Troy Holtby continues to manage EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) along with Latin America in his position as managing director, sales, for those markets. He has guided Control4 international growth for the past seven years.

"Our business is growing. Our dealers are busy. And our sales team is one of our greatest assets," said Jim Arnold, Control4 senior vice president of sales. "Control4 has always taken pride in developing a hands-on relationship with our dealers. For us, it's about more than simply driving sales but also influencing dealer training and marketing, building new partnerships, and strengthening existing relationships. In order to do that we need to keep growing our sales team with the best of the best."

Control4 also has expanded its global technical field manager team to help provide in-field support for new dealers or dealers who have complex projects that require some additional support. Control4 now offers a global TFM team of fifteen, under the leadership of Marc Whitman.