AVI-SPL Acquires Iformata Communications

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL has announced the acquisition of Iformata Communications LLC, a leading provider of video managed services.

This acquisition includes the Iformata Video Network Operations Center (VNOC) business and the VNOC Symphony management platform.

"In 2009 we set forth on an initiative to grow our video communications business. In 2011 we succeeded in growing video related revenue to over $200 million and video is now included in over 50 percent of the projects we do," said AVI-SPL CEO John Zettel. "With that growth, we recognized the importance of expanding our capabilities in the video services we provide our customers. Acquiring Iformata shows our commitment to expanding our video communications strategy with a strong managed services offering."

"This acquisition is a major win for both AVI-SPL and Iformata," said Ira M. Weinstein, senior analyst and partner at Wainhouse Research. "This combines AVI-SPL's strong AV integration experience and 150+ strong, video-savvy, field sales force with Iformata's robust, multi-tenant Symphony videoconferencing management system. The result is an immediately available, mature service offering from a well-known and trusted technology partner. Hosted video managed service offerings, like AVI-SPL's Unify ME, play a key role in helping enterprise organizations maximize the benefits they receive from their collaboration investments."

Founded in 2004, Iformata is an innovator of VNOC tools and end-to-end automation services through its VNOC Symphony platform. Providing managed conferencing services to global enterprise firms, equipment manufacturers, and top-tier carriers and networks, Iformata's 450 claim patent portfolio and platform has features for all aspects of managing an enterprise's fleet of video systems, including call setup, intelligent framing, automated monitoring, event correlation, and call tear down - even for disparate immersive telepresence systems.

The addition of the Iformata VNOC service bureau, associated services and innovative technologies to AVI-SPL's current Unify ME offering provides a more robust total managed services solution to customers. The enhanced services brought by Iformata is a strong addition to AVI-SPL's portfolio, the company says, which currently includes cloud-based services, remote services and onsite services with long and short term Strategic Onsite Solutions and professional services.

"With the acquisition of Iformata, we become one of the only video solutions providers who can truly provide every aspect of the video communications experience," said Mike Brandofino, AVI-SPL executive vice president of video and unified communications. "We think it is critical to be at the point of sale when selling services and the fact that we design, build and now provide VNOC managed services across any video platform, clearly differentiates us from anyone else in the space."