TC Group Launches AET Group at ISE

TC Group has formally launched its Applications Engineering and Training (AET) group, in tandem with the company’s presence at ISE 2012 show in Amsterdam.

Serving TC Group’s ‘professional audio’ brands – Tannoy, Lab.gruppen and Lake – AET group has been established as an entirely new business unit with the remit of optimizing the organizations offering to its global network of consultants, integrators and contractors operating in the installed sound sector, as well as systems engineering and application-specific consultation on the live/tour sound side.

The AET group will bring together a worldwide team of product specialists across the Tannoy, Lab.gruppen and Lake brands.

Although based out of Austin, TX, this multi-faceted expert resource will offer global support for consultants and contractors by way of product training, application guidance, optimization and custom product development. The group will also offer international project support, including system architecture assistance, design proposals and presentations, as well developing and deploying worldwide educational programs and seminars.

Graham Hendry, formerly Tannoy’s director of business development, and with over 20 years of technical, engineering and product management experience to his name, has been appointed to lead and develop the new organization. The vast majority of that has been spent with Tannoy, where as well as the Business Development role, he has held various positions including technical manager, research and development engineer for professional products, and engineering director for professional products.

“The new AET group has been set up to satisfy a specific demand for global outreach and consultant support for major projects and installations across the world,” said Hendry. “We have drawn together an incredible wealth of knowledge across the group, which in turn will help us leverage maximum product potential across the Tannoy, Lab.gruppen, Lake and White Acoustic brands.

“The AET group will act as a direct link between the client and the internal engineering and development departments, helping push the boundaries of our collective technologies to match the challenging requirements of our global customer base.”

With the AET group being the prime outreach resource at trade shows and other events across the world, a dedicated AET website, also being launched at ISE, will ultimately feature a wealth of educational resources and training materials, including application videos and documentation as well as a comprehensive project support contact point.