Contemporary Research Introduces QIP Series of Dedicated Dual-Program IPTV Encoders

QIP HDMI 2 front and back

The What: Contemporary Research has unveiled three new QIP Dual Program IPTV Encoders, which will join its HD video origination product line. The new QIP IPTV Encoders offer the same features as the QMOD series of RF Modulators-IPTV Encoders but provide customers an origination solution for dedicated IPTV integration.

The What Else: The QIP-SDI HDMI, QIP-SDI 2, and the QIP-HDMI 2 have dual encoders that process two MPEG-2 or H.264 video streams, each supported by a hardware scaler that can accept and format virtually all video between 1080p and 480i in NTSC, VGA, and PAL standards. Audio can be embedded, or fed separately to digital SPDIF or analog stereo inputs. Two NTSC inputs support composite video or video with closed captioning data. The new QIPs are fully convergent and able to output two independent single-program IPTV streams.

"We are excited to offer AV Integrators more choices in HDTV origination, giving them more choices for digital RF and IP streaming. Our QMOD and QIP technology does just that—integrators can design for RF, hybrid RF and IP distribution, or IP streaming alone," said VP of technical services, Doug Engstrom.

The Bottom Line: In addition to the new product line, Contemporary Research has released a new firmware update for all models of our QMOD HDTV Modulators/IPTV Encoders. The free software update provides MPEG-4 H.264 and AAC encoding, independent program streams, AC3 audio over ethernet, and additional support features for all models and is available for download on the Contemporary Research website.