Contemporary Research Adds Four AV Manufacturer Representatives

Contemporary Research has expanded has added four manufacturing representative firms: Peter E. Schmitt Co., AVology, 007 AV, and Thorvin Electronics.

Peter E. Schmitt Co., based in Pompton Plains NJ, will cover Contemporary Research's Northeast territory including NY, NJ, RI, VT, ME, MA, NH, and CT. Founded in 1931, Peter E. Schmitt's commitment to the industry and building lasting relationships with AV integrators in their area is exemplary.

AVology Group is a new rep firm headquartered in Indiana. The AVology team brings over 10 years of AV experience representing and providing knowledgeable product support to AV integrators. They will represent DC, DE, GA, PA, MD, NC, SC, WV, and VA.

Thorvin Electronics, based in Oakville Ontario, will represent all of Canada and be an authorized distributor. With over 35 years of experience, Contemporary Research is excited to develop a great partnership with Thorvin Electronics and expand Contemporary Research’s reach in Canada.

In addition, John Marsh, formerly with DMJ Technologies, has joined 007 AV based in Kansas. He will continue to represent in IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD.

"We are very excited about our growth opportunities with these new rep firms. Contemporary Research is committed to being their partner and finding new ways to create solutions to complex AV integrations as technology rapidly changes" said Matthew Sittloh, VP of sales.