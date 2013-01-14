Kaltman Reveals RF-intermodPROTM to Identify RF Intermodulation

RF-intermodPROTM, a new software product that aids in calculating, predicting and identifying intermodulation interference of wireless devices, has been introduced by Kaltman Creations LLC under the Invisible Waves product banner.



The PC-based product refines and simplifies the process of identifying intermodulation distortion (IMD) frequencies in a given RF spectrum and is available as a standalone PC-based software product or as a plug-in option for the Invisible Waves RF Command Center. The intermod software is designed for professional audio wireless microphone users, AV installers of wireless devices, frequency coordinators, and broadcasters.

Intermodulation distortion is created when two or more transmission frequencies mix together and form new additional signals. Sometimes referred to as ‘spurious emissions’, these newly created frequencies are harmonic as well as the sum and difference of the original frequency. And, these newly generated frequencies may be strong enough to cause interference to any transmitter that tries to occupy the same RF-spurious emissions space, the company says.

The new RF-intermodPROTM graphically displays onscreen the predicted locations of these intermod components and assists in the frequency coordination process. Based on the user’s selection of transmitter models from a device library or custom inventory list, the software will advise the user on the best selection of transmitters/frequencies. Additionally, based on zip code entry, the software automatically defines and identifies unusable RF spectrum spaced around local DTV channels and other local interference. The software offers intuitive ease-of-use, ‘One Click’ group calculations, Click, Drag & Place spectral graphical representation, custom TX inventory profiles, DTV blocks, and stable reliability.

As a plug-in, the RF-intermodPROTM works in conjunction with the RF Command Center’s Frequency Coordinator, scanning the local RF environment in real-time, identifying open and usable RF spectrum, and at the same time performing real-world intermod calculations. When the RF-intermodPROTM is used as a plug-in with the RF Command Center, the combination becomes the most powerful RF coordination solution available.

According to Mark Kaltman, president of Kaltman Creations LLC, “The one-button-push to instantly do your frequency coordination based on your microphone inventory is a very effective tool. We’ve designed this product to be graphically intuitive with easy to use Click & Place functions, so the user doesn’t have to deal with multiple-step processes and database style selection lists.”