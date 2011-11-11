Panamax Furman and Savant Team Up

Panamax/Furman has teamed up with Savant to provide dealers with a set of TCP/IP and two-way RS-232 driver modules for Panamax/Furman BlueBOLT-compatible power management components and UPS solutions.

The new modules deliver the best of both worlds for dealers: local control via Savant's control and automation solutions built on the Mac OS X programming language; and remote access through BlueBOLT's cloud-based remote power and energy management platform.

"These new modules make it simple for dealers to integrate the BlueBOLT platform into any Savant control and automation system; and together they make a powerful combination," said Dave Keller, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Panamax/Furman. "Through this partnership, Panamax/Furman and Savant are providing full control over BlueBOLT-compatible solutions on any Savant controller, while drastically reducing service calls through the remote access capabilities of BlueBOLT."

The Panamax M4315-PRO and M4320-PRO power management products include both TCP/IP and RS-232 serial control interface cards, allowing dealers to select the interface that best suits their control application. Both interfaces provide control over eight discrete AC outlets with real-time voltage and current feedback, in addition to an internal temperature sensor. If dealers choose to use the preinstalled TCP/IP card in a Savant control environment, BlueBOLT functionality is retained, enabling simple remote access, energy management, optional scheduling of conservation events, email alerts, and even auto-rebooting of connected network devices.