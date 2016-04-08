Comprehensive Introduces New HDMI Switchers

CSW-HD501K, from Comprehensive Cable

The What:Comprehensive Connectivity Company, has unveiled its series of HDMI Switchers (three input and five input) with HDCP 2.2—4K@60Hz (YUV420).

The What Else: Comprehensive’s series of HDMI Switchers (CSW-HD301K, CSW-HD501K) allows the capability for a HDMI signal from any three or five sources to be routed to and projected on a single HDMI display.

Comprehensive’s CSW-HD301K and CSW-HD501K are designed to support HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2, 3D, 12-bit deep color as well as high definition lossless audio. Combined with selectable input settings, users are in control to choose between front panel or IR remote. In addition, the HDMI switchers push up video signals to UHD 4K@60Hz (YUV420) and audio signals up to Dolby TrueHD or DTS-HD Master Audio with the ability of receiving and transmitting up to 10.2 Gbps of bandwidth with no data loss. They are HDCP compliant for compatibility with HDCP protected devices, such as cable boxes, Blu-ray, and PCs.

Each of the Comprehensive HDMI switchers with HDCP 2.2 has a portable, slim chassis design for discreet application and is made of durable metal for challenging environments.

The Bottom Line: Comprehensive’s series of HDMI UHD Switchers with HDCP 2.2 are an ideal solution for reducing clutter between multiple sources—without swapping cables and the need for complicated display devices.